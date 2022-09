Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There were 62 entries in the second annual car show in Trenton Saturday during alumni weekend.

Numerous awards were presented to entrants including a 1954 Chevy 3600 truck entered by Kenny Broyles who received the Ralph Cutsinger Memorial award.

A 1955 Buick Century was entered by Dan and Anita Wheeler. Their car earned Best of Show.