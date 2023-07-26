84th Annual Lucerne Stock Show set to run August 2 – 5, 2023

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 84th Annual Lucerne Stock Show will be held next week.

Dairy goats and dairy cattle will be shown on August 2nd. Open, 4-H, and FFA projects can be entered in the evening. There will be a community barbecue at 6 o’clock, and Church Night at 7:30.

Sheep, Meat Goat, and Beef shows will be on August 3rd. The Newlywed Game will be at 7:30 that night.

Shows on August 4th will include swine, rabbit, and poultry. Children’s games will be held that evening at 6:30.

August 5th will start with an Antique Tractor Pull and Small Engine Show at 9 o’clock. That morning will also include dog races, a kiddie pedal pull, and cornhole. A lawnmower pull will be held that afternoon, as well as Make and Take, barbecue contest judging, and a three-on-three basketball tournament. The pie contest will start on August 5th at 5 o’clock, and a talent show will be at 6:30. Red Brush will perform after the talent show, and a raffle will follow the concert.

A cookshack will be open each day at the Lucerne Stock Show.

More information is available on the Lucerne Stock Show Facebook page.

