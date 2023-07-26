Brookfield man to be honored at Missouri State Fair Military Flag Retreat ceremony

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Brookfield man will be honored at a Missouri State Fair Military Flag Retreat ceremony.

Charles Brockman, with the Air Force, will be honored in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building on August 19th at 5:30.

Eleven veterans or active-duty service members from Missouri were selected from nominations received. The Military Flag Retreat ceremony will be held daily at the state fair from August 10th through 20th.

The following individuals will be honored at the Fair this year:

5:15 p.m., Aug. 10 – Steve Hubbard of Adrian (Army)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 11 – John Hall of Lone Jack (Army)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 12 – Danny Knox of Archie (Marine Corp)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 13 – Brad Pickel of Waynesville (Army)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 14 – Robert Bohm of Sedalia (Army)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 15 – Doug Gantz of Knob Noster (Air Force)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 16 – Melvin Bockelman of Warrensburg (Air Force/Merchant Marines)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 17 – Jamie Rhodes of Lexington (Air Force)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 18 – Wayne Hadley of Ionia (Navy)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 19 – Charles Brockman of Brookfield (Air Force)

5:30 p.m., Aug. 20 – Douglas Robinson of Park Hills (Marine Corp)

Help honor these amazing veterans and active military members during the 2023 Missouri State Fair, Aug 10-20, in Sedalia.

The Military Flag Retreat ceremony is sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Incorporated, and Starline Brass.

