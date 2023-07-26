Audio: North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton features something for everyone

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Various exhibits will be featured at this year’s North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The fair will take place in and around the Rock Barn from July 29th to August 5th.

Entries for the Fine Arts Show will be accepted in the Fine Arts Building on July 29th from 9 AM to 3 PM. The exhibit will be open for viewing from August 1st to 3rd, 5 PM to 8 PM in the evening, August 4th, 5 PM to 9 PM, and August 5th, 11 AM to 1 PM.

On July 31st, from 5 PM to 7 PM in the evening, the 4-H Achievement Day will be held at the Rock Barn.

Carol Ausberger is overseeing Rock Barn activities and reports that numerous 4-H items have been enrolled in the fair. The North Central Missouri Fair is open to all and welcomes exhibits from anyone interested in displaying items.

Rock Barn exhibits will be accepted in youth, adult, and horticulture categories on August 1st, from 8 AM to 1:30 PM. The Rock Barn will close in the afternoon for judging.

Ausberger mentioned that Loretta Ray has generously provided extra prize money for youth participating in canned goods exhibits.

Additionally, Moore’s Woodworking and Construction has contributed extra funds for woodworking projects for both youth and adults.

Ausberger requests that items submitted to the North Central Missouri Fair be unique and not repeated. As long as an item has not been displayed at the fair before, it is eligible for exhibition. If there isn’t a specific category for an item, one will be created.

The Rock Barn will be open for viewing from August 2nd to 4th, 5 PM to 9 PM in the evening.

Flower Show entries will be accepted in the Rock Barn on August 3rd, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the morning. They can be viewed during Rock Barn’s opening hours.

Various grandstand events are planned at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton, which will be held from July 29th to August 5th.

A garden tractor pull is scheduled for July 29th at 7 PM with an admission cost of $5.

On August 4th at 7 PM, there will be a ranch rodeo.

Admission for the ranch rodeo will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds will support the grandstand’s upkeep.

Tuff trucks will also be featured at the North Central Missouri Fair grandstand on August 5th at 7 PM. Admission for this event will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. A pit pass will cost $15.

Rock Barn courtyard events are also part of the fair’s attractions.

On August 1st, from 7 PM to 9 PM, the band Flash Flood will perform Christian music in the courtyard. On August 2nd, from 7 PM to 9 PM, another band, the Show Me Ramblers, will perform country and rock music. Both bands’ performances are free to watch, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

On August 3rd, from 6 PM to 8 PM, Bingo will be hosted in the courtyard.

Janna Burkeybile is overseeing courtyard events. She informs that Bingo cards will cost 50 cents each, and the proceeds will go to the FFA. Vendors have kindly donated door prizes. Dave Burkeybile will provide sound for the courtyard concerts and act as the Bingo caller.

On August 3rd, from 5 PM to 9 PM, the Missouri Department of Conservation will hold an antler-measuring event at the Conservation Building on the fairgrounds. Certified measurers from Show Me Big Buck and Boone and Crockett will score antlers and sheds for possible record book inclusion.

On August 5th, at 10 AM, Mothers of Preschoolers will sponsor a baby show.

Janna Burkeybile reveals that 44 vendors are scheduled to be at the fair, mainly in the courtyard, from August 1st to 4th, 5 PM to 9 PM, and August 5th, from 9 AM to 2 PM.

She notes there are quite a few new vendors this year, as compared to the 20 to 25 vendors present last year.

She also clarifies that there will not be any food vendors since the FFA will operate the cookshack to raise money.

The Trenton FFA Chapter will host its annual alumni barbecue and manage the cookshack at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton as fundraisers.

Cade Claycomb, representing Trenton FFA, mentions that the alumni barbecue will be held at the livestock pavilion on August 1st, at 6 PM.

Proceeds from the barbecue will contribute towards scholarships for the Washington Leadership Conference and college scholarships for FFA seniors pursuing an agriculture degree.

The cookshack will be open on August 1st, from 7 PM to 10 PM in the evening, August 2nd to 4th, from 11 AM to 10 PM, and August 5th, from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Abby Simpson from Trenton FFA shares that there will be different specials each day at the North Central Missouri Fair.

The specials will be priced at $4 without a drink and $5 with a drink. Additionally, attendees can enjoy pie, ice cream, and brownies throughout the fair.

