Obituary: Debbie Seibert-Johnson

Debbie Seibert-Johnson, 67, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at Putnam County Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Debbie Rae Seibert-Johnson was born in Knoxville, Iowa, on August 11, 1955, the daughter of Alvin and Francis Seibert. She grew up in Harvey, Iowa, and graduated from high school in Knoxville. Debbie worked in a plastics factory and with a maid service, but most of her working career was as a nurse’s aide in senior care facilities. Debbie had a natural love for people, especially older adults. She was a hugger and liked to visit with friends. She was a homemaker after she moved to Unionville, and her family was the center of her life.

Debbie married Rick Johnson on June 3, 1994. She liked to collect lighthouse items – miniatures and pictures. Debbie was a breast cancer survivor and helped lead a local support group. She attended the Unionville Assembly of God when she was able.

Debbie is survived by her husband and three grandchildren: Natallie Mathias, Abigail French, and Jack Brandon. Her great-grandchildren are Liam and Lyncon Matthais, Camille French, and Jackson Brandon. She is also survived by a brother, Denny Seibert, of Harvey, Iowa, and a very good friend, Linda Smith.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Heidi Brandon.

Debbie’s wishes were to be cremated, with the ashes buried at the Harvey, Iowa, cemetery.

