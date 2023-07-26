Shots fired prior to Chillicothe police pursuit, after suspect strikes officer with vehicle

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Additional information has been released on the alleged pursuit that started in Chillicothe and ended in Grundy County on Tuesday night, July 25th.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports that a 28-year-old female and a 25-year-old male were arrested. The woman was arrested for allegedly being an accessory to burglary, armed criminal action, child endangerment, and assault. The man was arrested on a parole warrant and Linn County warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Maples says new charges stemming from July 25th include burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, child endangerment, tampering with a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

Chillicothe Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mohawk Road in Chillicothe in reference to a man with a firearm threatening another man and his child. The suspect vehicle had reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

After searching the area, officers found the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of Washington Street about 50 minutes later. Maples says they found that the man was disqualified from possessing a firearm, was on probation and parole for alleged possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, and had a probation and parole warrant.

Officers attempted to make contact with the individuals, and they reportedly failed to comply with an officer’s orders. Maples says the woman finally exited the vehicle, and the man got into the driver’s seat. Officers tried to stop the man and were said to have found him with a firearm in his lap as he jumped into the driver’s seat. He reportedly fled in the vehicle striking an officer with the vehicle as he sped off. It was reported that shots were fired by an officer.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Grundy County where the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and Highway Patrol assisted in the man’s arrest. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department on July 25th reported that the pursuit ended in Trenton at the River of Life Pentecostal Church along Highway 65.

The Patrol was said to have successfully deployed spike strips at Iowa Boulevard and Highway 65. The vehicle then allegedly continued north on 65 before driving off the road behind the church.

The suspect fled on foot, and a Grundy County deputy successfully deployed a Taser. The suspect was then taken into custody south of the church with the assistance of the Patrol.

Everyone involved in the July 25th incident was medically cleared by medical staff. There were no reported injuries.

The police chief says that, for transparency, he requested the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control to work the scene and conduct an investigation. An administrative investigation will also be done. The officer is on administrative leave, pending an investigation, which Maples notes is normal protocol.

The suspects have not been identified by law enforcement. Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Shane Hux reports that names will be released when the suspects are officially charged.

