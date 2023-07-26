Peppy Promenaders to offer Square Dance lessons

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Peppy Promenaders Square Dance Club in Chillicothe will hold square dance lessons.

Anyone who is at least eight years old can come to this event at the Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe on August 26th at 7 p.m.

The Peppy Promenaders Square Dance Club will also host square dance lessons on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m., starting on September 7th. Those lessons will also be at the Grand River Multipurpose Center and are open to anyone at least eight years old.

The cost for the Thursday lessons will be $3 per session for adults and $1.50 for youth. The first two square dance lessons will be free for adults and youth.

