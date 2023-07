Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education convened in a closed session during a special meeting held on July 24th.

During the meeting, the board approved two hirings: Stacy Meinke was appointed as the junior high and high school administrative assistant, and Maria Olvera-Rodriguez was selected as the elementary school custodian.

Prior to the closed session, the board had already approved all handbooks for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

