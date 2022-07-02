2022 Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest winners announced

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A breathtaking photo featuring a glimpse into the life of a Missouri cattle rancher is the Best in Show for the 2022 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The photograph, submitted by Megan Richner of El Dorado Springs, Mo., was chosen from photos submitted by photographers from across Missouri.

“This year’s Photo Contest showcases the diversity of agriculture in Missouri,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “These talented photographers showcase the agriculture industry’s dedication to feeding, clothing, and fueling not only our state but the world. We are proud to show off the work of Missouri’s farmers and ranchers.”

Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were placed in four categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, the Farmer’s Life, and Pride of the Farm. Photographers aged 12 and under entered their shots in the Children’s Barnyard category. In total, 21 photos were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Jason Jenkins, Mill Creek Communications Services; Julie Harker, University of Missouri Extension; and Macey Hurst, Modern Litho.

A special award was also given again this year to the photo selected as the First Family’s Choice by Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson.

The winning photos will be on display in the Agriculture Building throughout the Missouri State Fair, Aug. 11-21, 2022.

The 2022 winners are:

BEST IN SHOW:

“The Supervisor” by Megan Richner of El Dorado Springs, Mo.

FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE:

“Feed Store Checkers” by Ginelle Esry of El Dorado Springs, Mo.

BEAUTY OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Cold Missouri Morning” by Sonya Alber of Pierce City, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Homegrown Sunset” by Katy Grant of Carrollton, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Early Bird Gets the Worm” by Renee Rotheli of New Haven, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Sunflower Sunset” by Ronald Russell of Richmond, Mo.

FACES OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Tracking Calves” by Jason Vance of Centralia, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Practice and Sweat” by Renee Rotheli of New Haven, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Ready for Seed” by Haley Scott of Fordland, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Grandpa” by Carrie Brown of Sedalia, Mo.

THE FARMER’S LIFE:

1st Place: “Hot Shoe” by Addison Hinton of Ashland, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Missouri Snow Day” by Hannah Fritsche Donze of Perryville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Warm for Winter” by Ginelle Esry of El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Sire Delivery” by Jason Vance of Centralia, Mo.

PRIDE OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Golden Waves of Grain” by Dan Wieland of Bunceton, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Capitol Harvest” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Harvesting for Generations” by Kirsten Caudle of Columbia, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Sunset Planting” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

CHILDREN’S BARNYARD:

1st Place: “Grandpa’s Barnyard” by Summer Meeker of Laredo, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Cleaning the Combine” by Eli Rowe of Caldonia, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Give Me a Treat” by Ily Brown of Webb City, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Queen Cat” by Harper Jackson of Lancaster, Mo.

All the photos entered in this year’s contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream.

For more information on the 2022 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other Missouri Department of Agriculture programs, visit the Department online at this link.