MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 4, 2022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 4 – 10.

Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Friday, July 1, and resume on the morning of Tuesday, July 5.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July

Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 5

Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 6

Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One Hundred and Two River to Route C, July 7

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, July 5 – 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. One lane is open for local traffic only.

Route YY – CLOSED for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 to Route C (Nodaway County), July 7, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route C to the Iowa state line, July 8, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 371 – Roadside work from Seymour Road to Sparta Road, July 5

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to County Road 135, July 5 – 7, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED for a slide repair project from Route C to County Road 217, through mid-August. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through July. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)*

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

Route YY – CLOSED for pothole patching from County Road 301 to Route J, July 5 – 8, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Mennefee Road to Decoy Street, July 5, 8 to 11 a.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August. (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through mid-July. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 33 – Roadside work from SE Valley View Lane to SE 209th Street, July 5 – 8, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE Sivius Road to Route A, July 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Pothole patching, July 5 – 6

Route P – Pothole patching, July 6 – 7

Route 6 – Shoulder work in the city limits of Altamont, July 7

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through mid-August.

Route M – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County), July 5 – 8

Grundy County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 95th Street to N 2nd Street, July 5, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 10th Street to Route Y, July 6, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to NE 30th Street, July 7, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 45th Street to Route O, July 8, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route M – CLOSED for roadside work from Route EE to Route C (Worth County), July 6, 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project through August. Interstate traffic is being rerouted to the on/off ramps at Exit 92 to bypass the bridge reconstruction.

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Lake Overflow Bridge, west of Route 111, through July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge, with temporary traffic signals and a 13-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. Traffic at the intersection of U.S. Route 159 and Route 111 near Big Lake will be redirected to a one-lane bypass with temporary traffic signals through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from U.S. Route 159 to just north of the railroad crossing at the southern end of Big Lake, through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – Sealing project from U.S. Route 59 to the Atchison County line, July 5 – 7, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route C – Culvert replacement from U.S. Route 59 to Route N, July 7 – 8

Linn County

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jersey Road to Inwood Road, July 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jasper Road to Ingel Road, July 7, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Maryville, through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to 160th Street, July 5, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route M – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 (Gentry County) to Route J, July 5 – 8

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, July 7, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route YY – CLOSED for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 (Atchison County) to Route C, July 7, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Putnam County

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K to U.S. Route 136, July 5 – 8, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kite Road to Joiner Road, July 5, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jerico Roade to Route EE, July 6, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Fair Drive to Route B, July 7, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 5 to Eighth street, July 8, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED for roadside work from Route C to Route EE (Harrison County), July 6, 8 a.m to 2 p.m.