Two charged in connection with death of Chillicothe teenager plead “Not Guilty” in first court appearance

Local News October 20, 2021October 20, 2021 KTTN News
Jeremiah Horton and Tehya Kelley Booking Photo
Two Chillicothe residents entered pleas of not guilty October 19th after they were charged following a suspicious death investigation involving a 17-year-old girl.

The court denied requests for bond change for 23-year-old Tehya Renae Kelley and 32-year-old Jeremiah Tremaine Horton. No bond was allowed previously. Bond hearings are set for October 27th.

Kelley has been charged with one felony count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and four felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Horton faces three felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

The Chillicothe Police Department previously reported officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Cherry Street the morning of October 17th to a female who was unresponsive and not breathing. An investigation led to the police learning the girl had ingested counterfeit “prescription” pills. Officers also discovered who distributed the controlled substance to the girl.

During a search warrant in the 1200 block of Polk Street, officers located more of the alleged counterfeit pills and other controlled substances.

