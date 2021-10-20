Two area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department October 19th reported 23 new COVID-19 cases since October 13th, bringing the total to 1,745. There were 24 active cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases on October 19th, raising the total to 1,231. Twenty-six cases were active. As of October 18th, 37.5% of the Sullivan County population had completed COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 cases increased by one since October 12th. The health department reported October 19th there were 1,879 total cases. One case was active. There were no current COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported for Linn County.