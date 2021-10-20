Livingston County Library to feature Bob Ross paint along session

Join the Livingston County Library at 450 Locust Street for a special Bob Ross paint-along on Tuesday, October 26 at 5:30 pm.

The library will have a Bob Ross certified landscape teacher at the session. Instructors from the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery will also be available to help complete an autumn-themed Bob Ross painting, and Bob Ross will be displayed on the big screen.

Registration is required as seating is very limited. Please stop in or call 660-646-0547.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact [email protected] or by calling 660-646-0547.