Livingston County Library to feature Bob Ross paint along session

Local News October 20, 2021October 20, 2021 KTTN News
Livingston County Library
Join the Livingston County Library at 450 Locust Street for a special Bob Ross paint-along on Tuesday, October 26 at 5:30 pm.

The library will have a Bob Ross certified landscape teacher at the session. Instructors from the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery will also be available to help complete an autumn-themed Bob Ross painting, and Bob Ross will be displayed on the big screen.

Registration is required as seating is very limited. Please stop in or call 660-646-0547.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact [email protected] or by calling 660-646-0547. 

