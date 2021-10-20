Trenton police issue citation in crash at 9th and Custer in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department reports everyone involved in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning, October 19 denied medical treatment, and one driver received a citation. The accident happened at Ninth and Custer streets, and both drivers and passengers were from Trenton.

Officer Jeff Spencer reports 37-year-old Kyle Ray Graves drove a car north on Custer Street before stopping at a stop sign. Graves claimed he proceeded through the intersection and did not see the sports utility vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Michael Joshua Clay, going west on Ninth Street. The car then struck the SUV.

The SUV passengers were 55 year old Bryan Allen Raygor and 41-year-old Kathleen Leenn Snyder.

The car sustained minor damage to the front end, and the SUV received moderate damage to its driver’s side.

Graves was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.