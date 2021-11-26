Planned road work in North Missouri for the week of November 29, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, 2021.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route H – Driveway culvert replacement at south Holt Street, Dec. 1

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. Traffic may switch on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to normal traffic patterns.

Routes D, E, and U – CLOSED for paving, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from the Atchison County line to the Iowa state line, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

Buchanan County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route 371, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

Interstate 229 – CLOSED around-the-clock southbound for bridge deck repair from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3. This includes all ramps throughout this portion of southbound I-229. Motorists should use I-29 and U.S. Route 36 as a detour during the closure. Northbound – one lane closed around the clock from U.S. Route 36 to Highland Avenue, Nov. 29 – Dec 3.

Caldwell County

Route A – Shoulder work from the Ray County line to U.S. Route 36, Nov. 29 – 30

Route 13 – Shoulder work from the Ray County line to Route HH in Kingston, Dec. 1 – 3

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for a February 2022 letting.

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder work from Route W to city limits of Carrollton, Nov. 29 – Dec. 2

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – Shoulder work from Route 31 to Route Z, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, Nov. 29 – Dec 3

Route K – Roadside work from Route P to Jump Road, Dec. 2 – 3

Gentry County

Route EE – Pothole patching, Nov. 29 – 30

Route J – Pothole patching, Nov. 29 – Dec. 2

Grundy County

Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for railroad crossing maintenance from Route V to Route K, 7 a.m. Nov. 29 through 5 p.m. Nov. 30

Route 6 – Shoulder work, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

Harrison County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 160 to County Road 180, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Holt County

Route E – CLOSED around the clock for bridge painting under I-29, Nov. 29 – Dec. 13

Routes N and U – Shoulder work, Nov. 22 – Dec. 3

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route 190, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

Nodaway County

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route C to the Atchison County line, Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

Route VV – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, west of Route AH, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3. A 9-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to Route EE, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

Putman County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Route 5, Nov. 29 – Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily