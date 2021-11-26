Mercer County reports COVID-19 related death; three health departments report on new COVID-19 cases

A COVID-19-related death has been added for Mercer County. An update from the health department reports the total number of deaths as 12.

The number of cases has also increased, with two more confirmed cases and one more probable case. There are 245 confirmed cases and 273 probable cases. Seven cases are active.

COVID-19 cases increased by 15 for Harrison County between the nights of November 22nd and November 23rd, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. That raised the total to 1,370. Forty-one cases were active as of November 23rd.

A Harrison County Health Department nurse reports there is not one specific event she can pinpoint attributing to the jump in the number of cases. She notes there are several school cases and a lot of circulation in general.

The nurse advises residents to stay home when sick, monitor for symptoms, use good hand hygiene, and use other mitigation methods to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Harrison County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 12 COVID-19 cases have been added since November 19th, bringing the total to 2,402. There are 15 active cases.