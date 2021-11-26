Faith View Ministries to sponsor free Christmas dinner in Jamesport

Local News November 25, 2021November 25, 2021 KTTN News
Christmas Ornaments
Faith View Ministries will sponsor a free Christmas dinner in Jamesport. Everyone is welcome to the meal at the A. V. Spillman Event Center on Christmas Day, with serving to start at 11 am.

The menu will include mashed potatoes and gravy, brisket, vegetables, dinner rolls, and pie.

Delivery will be available to senior citizens or disabled individuals. Delivery orders for the Faith View Ministries Christmas Dinner can be made until December 20th. To schedule a delivery, call Marie at 660-684-6760.

,
