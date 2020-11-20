Pattonsburg School District to close November 23rd through December 7th due to positive case of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pattonsburg R-2 School District will close from November 23rd through December 7th due to having a positive COVID-19 case in the building. Superintendent Bill Pottorff reports that, due to close contacts, there is not enough staff to provide services.

Packets will be provided for students to continue the education process. Teachers will be in school on November 23rd and 24th making packets for students. Packets will be available on November 30th from noon to 1 o’clock. Assignments will count toward student grades.

Pottorff asks for parents and guardians to email Mart Thatcher Burkhead or call her at the school Monday or Tuesday to get on the lunch list. Lunch will be available for pick up on November 30th as well as December 2nd and 4th from noon to 1 o’clock.

A McFall pick up for food and packets can be arranged upon request. Athletics will not change since there are no players in quarantine as of the afternoon of November 20th.

Pattonsburg R-2 plans to resume school on December 8th.

