Sullivan County officials recommending residents wear masks to slow spread of COVID-19

Local News November 20, 2020 KTTN News
Face Mask photo from Unsplash
The Sullivan County Health Department, the county commission, the emergency management department, cities, and villages have released recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

They include anyone at least two years old wearing a mask or face covering, social distancing of at least six feet, disinfecting surfaces often, staying home when sick, and frequent handwashing.

The officials ask that Sullivan County residents and visitors assist with the recommendations to keep residents safe, schools in session, and businesses open.

(Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash)

