North 65 Center to offer delivery and grab and go meal service beginning November 23

The North 65 Center in Trenton will not have congregate dine-in meals from November 23rd through 25th. The center will make home deliveries daily, and grab and go meals will also be offered.

The holiday meal will be available on November 23rd as a grab and go and may be picked up at the front door from 11 o’clock to noon. The menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade noodles, green bean casserole, cranberry fluff, pumpkin bars, and hot rolls. The suggested contribution is $5 for individuals at least 60 years old and $7 for those younger than 60.

Call the center by the morning of November 23rd at 9:30 to reserve meals at 359-3058. Calls can be made sooner by leaving a message.

The North 65 Center will be closed as previously planned on November 26th for Thanksgiving and November 27th.

