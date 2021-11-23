North Central Missouri College to host Legislative Forum

North Central Missouri College will host a Legislative Forum in Trenton in Cross Hall Lobby on Monday, November 29.

Legislators and officials will be in attendance representing area counties, regions, the state of Missouri, and federal representation. There will be a meet and greet from 10:00-10:30 a.m., followed by a semi-structured forum from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with each attendee having the opportunity to present the key items on their respective agendas. Legislators and officials will also have an opportunity to take questions from the audience and respond to current issues facing our region. All members of the public are invited to attend.

In attendance will be Representatives J. Eggleston, Danny Busick, Rusty Black, Randy Railsback, and Dean VanSchoiack. Senator Dan Hegeman and Thomas Riggs representing U.S. Representative Sam Graves. Also in attendance will be Brian Millner, President/CEO of the Missouri Community College Association. Other representation may attend once all RSVPs are in.

For more information about the legislative forum, visit the NCMC website or contact Kristi Harris, Chief of Staff, at 660-357-6203.