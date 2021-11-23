North Central Missouri College to host Legislative Forum

Local News November 23, 2021November 23, 2021 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

North Central Missouri College will host a Legislative Forum in Trenton in Cross Hall Lobby on Monday, November 29.

Legislators and officials will be in attendance representing area counties, regions, the state of Missouri, and federal representation. There will be a meet and greet from 10:00-10:30 a.m., followed by a semi-structured forum from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with each attendee having the opportunity to present the key items on their respective agendas. Legislators and officials will also have an opportunity to take questions from the audience and respond to current issues facing our region. All members of the public are invited to attend.

In attendance will be Representatives J. Eggleston, Danny Busick, Rusty Black, Randy Railsback, and Dean VanSchoiack. Senator Dan Hegeman and Thomas Riggs representing U.S. Representative Sam Graves. Also in attendance will be Brian Millner, President/CEO of the Missouri Community College Association. Other representation may attend once all RSVPs are in.

For more information about the legislative forum, visit the NCMC website or contact Kristi Harris, Chief of Staff, at 660-357-6203.

 

Post Views: 8
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.