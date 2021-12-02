Milan C-2 School District asking residents to take survey regarding district possibly going to 4-day school week

The Milan C-2 School District is planning for the 2022-2023 school year and is seeking feedback on the potential of implementing a four-day school week. A survey is available on the school’s website in English, Spanish, and French.

Milan C-2 reports that if it operated on a four-day week schedule, the school day would begin at 7:40 and end at 3:45 to obtain the required amount of instructional hours. School would not be in session Mondays, and early release Wednesdays would end. Field trips, special activities, and other events would be scheduled for Monday. It would be recommended student appointments, such as for the doctor or dentist, be scheduled on Mondays if possible.

The tentative first day of classes for the 2022-2023 school year would be Monday, August 22nd, 2022, and conclude on or around May 19th, 2023.

Since 2016, Missouri public schools have had the flexibility to adjust their weekly calendar schedule as long as school was scheduled in-session for a minimum of 1,088 instructional hours.

The online survey regarding a four-day week for Milan C-2 will be available until December 6th. Questions may be directed to Superintendent Doctor Ben Yocom or building principals.

The school board would likely take action on the 2022-2023 academic calendar in February.