A tree lighting, a parade, and Santa are planned for the “Christmas Kickoff on the Milan Square.”

Everyone is invited to attend on December 11th. The event will start at 4 pm with registration for a drawing. The drawing will be held at 5 pm. Winners of the business and residential decorating contest will also be announced at 5 o’clock.

The mayor’s tree lighting is at 5:30, the parade will start at 6 o’clock and Santa will visit Milan after the parade on December 11th.

