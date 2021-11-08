Caldwell County crash east of Cameron injures two

Local News November 8, 2021November 8, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
A Caldwell County accident resulted in two occupants of a car being sent to a hospital late Sunday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Linda Heaton received serious injuries and 36-year-old William Heaton received minor injuries. Both were passengers in a car driven by 63-year-old Timothy Heaton who wasn’t hurt. Both passengers were from Braymer.  Linda and William Heaton were taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car was westbound on Highway 36 when the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle. The move resulted in the Heaton vehicle traveling off the north side of the highway where it struck an embankment.

The car received extensive damage in the accident approximately six miles east of Cameron. All occupants were using seat belts.

