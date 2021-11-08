North Central Missouri College wraps up the fall trap shooting season

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Shooting Sports Club at North Central Missouri College wrapped up its fall season on November 3, 2021, by hosting a trap shoot competition at the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range. The Trapshooting Club at Northwest Missouri State University brought ten participants to the contest. The event consisted of 50 targets from the 16-yard line, 25 targets based on the shooter’s handicapped score, and an overall total hit. Each team had ten shooters compete.

NCMC’s top five 16-yard shooters had a total of 220 while the total for Northwest’s top five 16-yard shooters was 216. The individual winner and top shooter for the overall total targets hit was Brock Hedstrom from Northwest who shot 71/75. NCMC’s overall high score shooter was Morgan Anderson with 64/75.

“Our club members always enjoy the opportunity to compete against Northwest, even if one of those students is a former NCMC club member who transferred to Northwest after graduating NCMC,” joked Jason Helton, co-advisor of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club. “We want to thank Dick Thompson, Dan Lockridge, and other members of the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range for their help throughout the fall and for helping us host this event.”

The NCMC Shooting Sports club is advised by Jason Helton and Rustin Jumps. To learn more about NCMC’s trap Shooting Sports Club, visit the NCMC website or contact Jason or Rustin at 660-359-3948.

