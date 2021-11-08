Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

There’s a new warning from the Federal Trade Commission about Amazon scams attempting to steal your personal information. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell goes over what the latest Amazon scam looks like.

Bissell says the best thing to do if you receive a scam message is to delete it and if it keeps being sent, block the phone number. He also says the scams are happening quite frequently.

He says the latest Amazon scam involves an automated recorded phone call saying that there was a charge on your account for a new iPhone. The goal is to get you concerned that someone hacked into your account. It goes on to say that your account could be shut down and attempts to steal your personal information.

