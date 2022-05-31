Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Group, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic conduct 225 free exams at schools

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Mercer performed 255 free physical exams at area schools.

The sports physicals were offered to student-athletes from Trenton, Galt, Humphreys, Laredo, Pleasant View, Spickard, Princeton, and Mercer.

Health care providers visited the schools. Those completing the physical assessments included Doctors Tammy Hart and Jessica Snyder, Family Nurse Practitioner Elle Harris, and Physician Assistant Jordan Jones.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires student-athletes to successfully pass a preparticipation physical exam.