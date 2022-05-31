Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn.

Karen joined the Corporate Development Department as the Marketing Coordinator on February 24, 1997. She has been a vital part of many cooperative projects including the creation of local pages for Rural Missouri, assisting with the Annual Meeting, organizing Members Day events, building community relationships, and more.

Karen’s dedication to each member and passion for her job over the past 25 years has been an inspiration. The staff at Grundy Electric Cooperative know she is eager to bake, travel, and spend time with her family and friends. Karen and her husband Sam, reside in Trenton and are the parents of three grown children and grandparents of Zaine, Bentley, Berkley, and Ali. Congratulations to Karen on her retirement.