Obituary & Services: Gerald D. Knight

Gerald D. Knight, 85 of Unionville, MO passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Putnam County Memorial Hospital.

Gerald was born January 28, 1937, to Ivan M Knight and Mary B (Shearer) Knight in the West Liberty area of Putnam County. Gerald attended school in Unionville and graduated with the class of 1954. He was a member of Broadlawn Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Putnam County and farmed until ill health forced him into retirement. On September 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Janeine Parrish, and she preceded him in death on April 17, 2022.

In addition to farming, Gerald owned and operated a truck which he used to haul livestock, livestock feed, and occasionally, one of his kids’ belongings as they moved from one place to another. Many times he would take a load of cows or hogs to the St. Joseph Stockyards, clean out the truck and return to Knights Store with a load of livestock feed. The truck was also used a few times, back in the day, as an RV, loading us and our neighbors in the back for a weekend camping trip to the Iowa State Fair. During the fall he would be kept busy hauling calves to the Putnam County Feeder Calf sale. In the early 1980s, that old Ford passed the million-mile mark. He was always willing to give a helping hand, never expecting anything in return. Gerald served as a deacon and was very active in his church. He had a heart for witnessing and this was evident in the way he lived his life and the way he raised his family.

Gerald and Janeine were blessed with 4 children who survive, Kevin (Jo) Knight, Alise Tolias, Jerry (Carol) Knight, and Jason (Kim) Knight all of Unionville, Missouri. Surviving grandchildren are Brian (Becky) Knight, Nyle (Katie Petersen) Knight, Megan (Zach) Group, Jamie Tolias, Jeffrey & Colt Knight. Three great-grandchildren, Ashley, Graydon, and Henry Knight. He is also survived by a brother, Gary (Mitzie) Knight, and a sister-in-law, Loretta Parrish as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Larry in infancy, Carrol (Lillian) Knight, a brother-in -law, Herbert Parrish, a son-in-law Chris Tolias and his in-laws, James Parrish and Virginia Newell.

Gerald will be remembered as a hardworking, soft-spoken man who respected others and was respected by many. His shoes traveled many miles and will be impossible to fill.

Graveside services for Gerald Knight will be at the Unionville Cemetery in Unionville, Missouri, at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4, 2022. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th, Unionville, MO, 63565, to assist with funeral expenses.