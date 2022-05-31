Obituary & Services: Marvin D. “Butch” Miles

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gilman City, MO: Marvin D. “Butch” Miles, 76, Gilman City, MO passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 24, 1945, at Walker Hospital in Bethany, Missouri the son of Forest P. “Buck” and M. Maxine “Blondie” Miles.

He graduated from South Harrison High School and served in the United States Army for two years. He worked at Trenton Foods, Midway Ford, a grain elevator in Blythedale, and drove a semi hauling propane, gas, and diesel fuels. He retired from Smithfield hauling pig feed, so he could tend to his cattle on the farm.

Marvin married Sharon Sue Buntin on March 5, 1968. They lived in the Bethany area for most of their 54 years together.

He was preceded in death by his father, Forest P. “Buck” Miles; sister, Lois Jean Hagar; brother-in-law, Carl Cox, and sister-in-law, Judy Buntin.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home; son, Gary Miles, Gilman City, MO; daughter, Teresa “Teri” (Charles) Fosdick, Bethany, MO; grandsons, Joshua Fosdick, Chillicothe, MO, Justin (Brendon) Fosdick, Kansas City, MO, Jason (Kaylee) Fosdick, Bethany, MO; mother, M. Maxine “Blondie” Miles, Gilman City, MO; brother, Charles (Doris) Miles, Bethany, MO; sister, Nancy Louise Cox, Orem, UT; brother-in-law, Robert Hagar, St. Joseph, MO; brother-in-law, Victor (Carol) Buntin, Mt. Moriah, MO, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marvin has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. There is no scheduled family visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harrison County Hospice and/or the American Cancer Society in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.