Woman injured in Grundy County baler and tractor fire

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A woman was taken to the hospital as a result of a baler and tractor fire in Grundy County on Friday afternoon, July 28.

Laredo Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Meeker reports that Angela Lowrey was driving the tractor when the fire started on Southeast 12th Street. He says she was burned but did not know the extent of her injuries.

The tractor is believed to have caught on fire with flames then spreading to the baler. The tractor and baler fire started in the middle of the road and Meeker said the owner, Stephen Lowrey, used other tractors to drag the tractor and baler closer to his house.

The tractor and baler were a total loss.

Eight firefighters arrived with a brush truck and pumper. The Laredo Fire Protection District was at the scene for about an hour.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Related