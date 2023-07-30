Jamesport Junior Livestock Show officials announce winners of Swine Show

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Winners have been announced from July 28th’s Swine Show at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show.

The grand champion boar was shown by Gage Miller of Hamilton. The reserve champion was shown by Bailey Miller of Hamilton.

The grand champion gilt was shown by Ember Gilgour of Hamilton. The reserve champion was shown by Gage Miller.

The grand champion market was shown by Ember Gilgour. The reserve champion was shown by Timothy Summers of Chillicothe.

Junior champion showmanship went to Ember Gilgour. Senior champion showmanship went to Cooper Ray of Maysville.

