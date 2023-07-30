Multiple locations report storm damage and power loss in north Missouri

Severe thunderstorms with numerous reports of 60 to 70-mile-an-hour winds moved through the region late Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon.

Among reports to the National Weather Service were broken tree limbs in Chillicothe, Utica, and south-southwest of Chula, and a sign blown down one mile south of Chillicothe, all in Livingston County; trees and power lines down in Cowgill in Caldwell County; a tree and a power line down in Brookfield in Linn County, and broken tree limbs near Brunswick and Salisbury, both in Chariton County.

Several power outages were reported in most area counties. A map of electric cooperatives in Missouri showed Farmers Electric still had 33 outages in Caldwell County at 5:30 this morning. Outages in other area counties had been restored.

A posting on the Chillicothe Police Department’s Facebook page says storm debris pickup was to begin Monday. Tree debris was to be placed as close to curbs as possible. Street crews were to be out throughout the week.

Although strong winds were reported at several locations around the region, the Barton Farm campus at the southeast edge of Trenton had a peak wind gust of just 35 miles an hour at 12:18 Saturday afternoon.