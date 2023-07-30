Multiple locations report storm damage and power loss in north Missouri

Local News July 30, 2023 AI Joe
Storm Damage News Graphic
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Severe thunderstorms with numerous reports of 60 to 70-mile-an-hour winds moved through the region late Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon.

Among reports to the National Weather Service were broken tree limbs in Chillicothe, Utica, and south-southwest of Chula, and a sign blown down one mile south of Chillicothe, all in Livingston County; trees and power lines down in Cowgill in Caldwell County; a tree and a power line down in Brookfield in Linn County, and broken tree limbs near Brunswick and Salisbury, both in Chariton County.

Several power outages were reported in most area counties. A map of electric cooperatives in Missouri showed Farmers Electric still had 33 outages in Caldwell County at 5:30 this morning. Outages in other area counties had been restored.

A posting on the Chillicothe Police Department’s Facebook page says storm debris pickup was to begin Monday. Tree debris was to be placed as close to curbs as possible. Street crews were to be out throughout the week.

Although strong winds were reported at several locations around the region, the Barton Farm campus at the southeast edge of Trenton had a peak wind gust of just 35 miles an hour at 12:18 Saturday afternoon.

Post Views: 7,642
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

AI Joe

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.