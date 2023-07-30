Obituary & Services: Eugene Clyde Phipps Jr.

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Eugene Clyde Phipps Jr., age 67, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away at Hill Crest Manor in Hamilton, Missouri, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Gene was born the son of Eugene Clyde and Doris (Robinson) Phipps on June 11, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri. His family later moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, where he attended and graduated from Benton High School in 1976. He attended college at both Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph, Missouri, and North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri. On September 21, 1985, he was united in marriage to Crystal Gorham in Kansas City, Missouri. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage. She survives of the home.

Gene spent many years of his life working as an EMT, a Med Tech and also tried his hand at construction work. He was also the manager of the Anderson Memorial Ballpark in Braymer, Missouri, for many years. He was affectionately known as the “Ball Nazi at Braymer” by some of the players. His philosophy was to take care of the fields and play with good sportsmanship all for the love of the game. His hobbies included playing all sports, fishing, grilling, anything outdoors, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading and journaling, and crafting things such as paracord bracelets. What made his heart full was spending time with his wife and family as he was a loving husband, father, and grandpa.

Survivors include his wife, Crystal, of Brookfield, Missouri; his son, Sean Phipps, and wife, Jessica, of Clearwater, Kansas; two daughters, Ceaira Palmer, and husband, Ryan, of Brookfield, Missouri, and Taylor Phipps of Brookfield, Missouri; three grandsons, Cody, Callen, and Maverick; four siblings, James, Norman, Valerie, and Linda; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson Memorial Ballpark and/or the Benton High School Alumni Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

