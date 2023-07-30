Obituary & Services: Mary Lena (Hodde) Bowles

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mary Lena (Hodde) Bowles – age 73 of Gallatin, MO, formerly of Hatfield, MO, passed away Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, in St. Joseph, MO.

Mary was born on November 21, 1949, the daughter of Louis Frederick Charles and Mary Elizabeth (Garner) Hodde in Hamburg, IA. She attended school in Liberty and North Kansas City, MO. She married Tillman Bowles on October 9th, 1966, in Kansas City, MO. In addition to being a homemaker, expert pie baker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and sister she had worked as a bookkeeper. Mary was a member of Plaza Heights Baptist Church in Blue Springs, MO. She was loving, and caring, and would do anything for anybody, whether she knew them or not. She loved gardening flowers and plants. Mary also enjoyed music and singing. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Lisa Hamilton of Gallatin, MO, Brian Bowles (Lisa) of Cameron, MO, Lori Harris (James) of Ridgeway, MO, and Anthany Myers of Gallatin, MO; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Martha Jean Kelso of Kansas City, MO and Michael Hodde (Deonna) of Sturgis, MI; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in the care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at River of Life Baptist Church in Cameron. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

