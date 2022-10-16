Winners in Missouri Day Baby Show announced

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been announced from October 14th’s Missouri Day Baby Show, sponsored by MOPS and MOMSnext of Green Hills.

First-place winners for the four and five-year-olds were Ezra Harvey and Lucy Adams. They received a crown and the titles of Little Mister and Miss Missouri Day.

Ruger James Lillie placed first for two and three-year-old boys. For two and three-year-old girls in Group A, Emma Vaughn placed first. McKinley Welch and Lael Hill tied for first place for Group B.

Other first-place winners included Barrett Houck and Ida Jae Whitney for 12 to 14-month-olds, Shepherd Palmer and Cortlyne Felton for six to 12-month-olds, and Jaxson Myers and Pepper Houghton for three to six-month-olds. Atlas Jones received first place for boys three months old and younger. Charolette Huffman and Rhiannon Burkin tied for first place for girls three months old and younger.

A complete list of winners is listed below:

0-3 Month Girls

1 st – TIE! Charolette Huffman & Rhiannon Burkin

2 nd – Avery Mae Harvey

3rd – Quinnley Gil Owen

0-3 Month Boys

1 st – Atlas Jones

2 nd – Kaysen Hert

3rd – Baylor Hostetler

3-6 Month Girls

1st – Pepper Houghton

3-6 Month Boys

1 st – Jaxson Myers

2nd – Bensen Stimpson

6-12 Month Girls

1 st – Cortlyne Felton

2 nd – Ruby Marshall

3rd – Graecyn Couch

6-12 Month Boys

1 st – Shepherd Palmer

2 nd – Ozzie Zang

3rd – Carter Vasey

12-24 Month Girls

1 st – Ida Jae Whitney

2 nd – Lylah Quigley

3rd – Aleena Cox

12-24 Month Boys

1 st – Barrett Houck

2 nd – Fynn Buenemann

3rd – Hephaestus Jones

2-3 Year Old Girls – Group A

1 st – Emma Vaughn

2 nd – Rilyann Huffman

3rd – Gabriella Borders

2-3 Year Old Girls – Group B

1 st – TIE! McKinley Welch & Lael Hill

2 nd – Leona Koehl

3rd – Everleigh Jo Purvis

2-3 Year Old Boys

1 st – Ruger James Lillie

2 nd – Judah Cox

3rd – Tyrone Coin

4-5 Year Old Girls

1 st – Lucy Adams (received a crown and title Little Miss Missouri Days 2022)

2 nd – Evelyn Cox

3rd – Ella Waterman

4-5 Year Old Boys

1 st – Ezra Harvey (received a crown and title Little Mister Missouri Days 2022)

2 nd – Kasen Hill

3rd – Gunner Houck