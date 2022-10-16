Winners in Missouri Day Baby Show announced

Local News October 16, 2022October 16, 2022 KTTN News
Results have been announced from October 14th’s Missouri Day Baby Show, sponsored by MOPS and MOMSnext of Green Hills.

First-place winners for the four and five-year-olds were Ezra Harvey and Lucy Adams. They received a crown and the titles of Little Mister and Miss Missouri Day.

Ruger James Lillie placed first for two and three-year-old boys. For two and three-year-old girls in Group A, Emma Vaughn placed first. McKinley Welch and Lael Hill tied for first place for Group B.

Other first-place winners included Barrett Houck and Ida Jae Whitney for 12 to 14-month-olds, Shepherd Palmer and Cortlyne Felton for six to 12-month-olds, and Jaxson Myers and Pepper Houghton for three to six-month-olds. Atlas Jones received first place for boys three months old and younger. Charolette Huffman and Rhiannon Burkin tied for first place for girls three months old and younger.

A complete list of winners is listed below:

0-3 Month Girls

  • 1st –  TIE! Charolette Huffman & Rhiannon Burkin
  • 2nd – Avery Mae Harvey
  • 3rd – Quinnley Gil Owen

0-3 Month Boys

  • 1st –  Atlas Jones
  • 2nd – Kaysen Hert
  • 3rd – Baylor Hostetler

3-6 Month Girls

  • 1st – Pepper Houghton

3-6 Month Boys

  • 1st –  Jaxson Myers
  • 2nd – Bensen Stimpson

6-12 Month Girls

  • 1st –  Cortlyne Felton
  • 2nd – Ruby Marshall
  • 3rd – Graecyn Couch

6-12 Month Boys

  • 1st –  Shepherd Palmer
  • 2nd – Ozzie Zang
  • 3rd – Carter Vasey

12-24 Month Girls

  • 1st –  Ida Jae Whitney
  • 2nd – Lylah Quigley
  • 3rd – Aleena Cox

12-24 Month Boys

  • 1st –  Barrett Houck
  • 2nd – Fynn Buenemann
  • 3rd – Hephaestus Jones

2-3 Year Old Girls – Group A

  • 1st –  Emma Vaughn
  • 2nd – Rilyann Huffman
  • 3rd – Gabriella Borders

2-3 Year Old Girls – Group B

  • 1st –  TIE! McKinley Welch & Lael Hill
  • 2nd – Leona Koehl
  • 3rd – Everleigh Jo Purvis

2-3 Year Old Boys

  • 1st –  Ruger James Lillie
  • 2nd – Judah Cox
  • 3rd – Tyrone Coin

4-5 Year Old Girls

  • 1st –  Lucy Adams (received a crown and title Little Miss Missouri Days 2022)
  • 2nd – Evelyn Cox
  • 3rd – Ella Waterman

4-5 Year Old Boys

  • 1st –  Ezra Harvey (received a crown and title Little Mister Missouri Days 2022)
  • 2nd – Kasen Hill
  • 3rd – Gunner Houck

 

