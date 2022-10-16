Winners in Missouri Day Baby Show announced

Results have been announced from October 14th’s Missouri Day Baby Show, sponsored by MOPS and MOMSnext of Green Hills.
First-place winners for the four and five-year-olds were Ezra Harvey and Lucy Adams. They received a crown and the titles of Little Mister and Miss Missouri Day.
Ruger James Lillie placed first for two and three-year-old boys. For two and three-year-old girls in Group A, Emma Vaughn placed first. McKinley Welch and Lael Hill tied for first place for Group B.
Other first-place winners included Barrett Houck and Ida Jae Whitney for 12 to 14-month-olds, Shepherd Palmer and Cortlyne Felton for six to 12-month-olds, and Jaxson Myers and Pepper Houghton for three to six-month-olds. Atlas Jones received first place for boys three months old and younger. Charolette Huffman and Rhiannon Burkin tied for first place for girls three months old and younger.
A complete list of winners is listed below:
0-3 Month Girls
- 1st – TIE! Charolette Huffman & Rhiannon Burkin
- 2nd – Avery Mae Harvey
- 3rd – Quinnley Gil Owen
0-3 Month Boys
- 1st – Atlas Jones
- 2nd – Kaysen Hert
- 3rd – Baylor Hostetler
3-6 Month Girls
- 1st – Pepper Houghton
3-6 Month Boys
- 1st – Jaxson Myers
- 2nd – Bensen Stimpson
6-12 Month Girls
- 1st – Cortlyne Felton
- 2nd – Ruby Marshall
- 3rd – Graecyn Couch
6-12 Month Boys
- 1st – Shepherd Palmer
- 2nd – Ozzie Zang
- 3rd – Carter Vasey
12-24 Month Girls
- 1st – Ida Jae Whitney
- 2nd – Lylah Quigley
- 3rd – Aleena Cox
12-24 Month Boys
- 1st – Barrett Houck
- 2nd – Fynn Buenemann
- 3rd – Hephaestus Jones
2-3 Year Old Girls – Group A
- 1st – Emma Vaughn
- 2nd – Rilyann Huffman
- 3rd – Gabriella Borders
2-3 Year Old Girls – Group B
- 1st – TIE! McKinley Welch & Lael Hill
- 2nd – Leona Koehl
- 3rd – Everleigh Jo Purvis
2-3 Year Old Boys
- 1st – Ruger James Lillie
- 2nd – Judah Cox
- 3rd – Tyrone Coin
4-5 Year Old Girls
- 1st – Lucy Adams (received a crown and title Little Miss Missouri Days 2022)
- 2nd – Evelyn Cox
- 3rd – Ella Waterman
4-5 Year Old Boys
- 1st – Ezra Harvey (received a crown and title Little Mister Missouri Days 2022)
- 2nd – Kasen Hill
- 3rd – Gunner Houck