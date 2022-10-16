Winners announced in Missouri Day Festival Parade

Local News October 16, 2022 KTTN News
Parade Graphic courtesy Unsplash
The Missouri Day Festival Parade on Saturday in Trenton had fifty entries and twenty-two marching bands.

The Spirit of Missouri Day award went to Moore’s Woodworking and Construction. The award is for the entry best following the Missouri Day theme, which this year was “Homegrown Since 1985.” Moore’s Woodworking and Construction also was recognized as having the best business entry.

Other winners were Bright Futures Trenton for Best Organization Float, the Trenton R-9 Mascots for Best Youth Entry, and Alpha Baptist Church for Best Religious Entry. Brent Romesburg had the Best Tractor Entry, a 1939 Allis Chalmers B pulling a 1930s custom flare box grain buggy. Lynn and Carol Westcott had the Best Equestrian Entry.

The Trenton Rotary Club sponsored the Missouri Day Festival Parade.

