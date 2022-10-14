Audio: Jamesport Baptist Church to celebrate 155th anniversary on Sunday

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Members and guests will gather on Sunday when the Jamesport Baptist Church holds its 155th-anniversary celebration. Following Sunday school at 9:45 and worship at 10:45, there will be a noon meal.

What’s called “An Afternoon of Sharing” begins at 1:30.

The church member who described the history of the church on KTTN’s Open Line, and organized the event, is Lanita Smith of Jamesport:

Also appearing on Open Line was Church Pastor Jim Whitley:

Special recognition goes to Betty Langford who’s been described as being the longest-serving member, 74 years, at the Jamesport Baptist Church.