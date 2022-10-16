Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium.

Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary, and Indoor Drum Line. Oak grove won the Auxiliary Caption Award in the Field Show competition and finished second behind Kirksville in the overall Field Show competition in Class Four.

Other first-place finishers in the overall Field Show judging were Sweet Springs in Class One, Mid Buchanan in Class Two, and Macon in Class Three. In addition to Oak Grove, other Auxiliary Caption winners in the field show were Sweet Springs in Class One, Scotland County in Class Two, and Macon in Class Three.

First-place winners in Parade Judging were New Haven in Class One, Scotland County in Class Two, Macon in Class Three, and Oak Grove in Class Four.

Indoor Auxiliary winners were Northeast Nodaway in Class One, Mid-Buchanan in Class Two, Hallsville in Class Three, and Oak Grove in Class Four.

Indoor Drumline, or percussion, winners were Moravia, Iowa in Class One, Mid-Buchanan in Class Two, Macon in Class Three, and Oak Grove in Class Four.

Trenton performed on an exhibition basis during the Missouri Days Marching Festival.