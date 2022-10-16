Albany man injured after SUV is struck by wheel on combine

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Albany resident was hurt Saturday afternoon on Highway 136 when the sports utility vehicle he was driving was hit by a wheel of a combine. The combine was being hauled by a truck on a flatbed.

Forty-one-year-old Ronald Chadwick was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with moderate injuries. The driver of the truck hauling the combine, 38-year-old David Tatum of Princeton, was not reported hurt.

The truck was eastbound on Highway 136 and the SUV was traveling west when the wheel of the combine crossed over the center line and hit the driver’s side of the SUV.

The SUV was demolished and the truck had minor damage. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.