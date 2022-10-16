Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson.

The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.

The accident happened early Saturday afternoon on West 206th Street northeast of Lawson.

The truck was demolished and the passenger who was seriously hurt was not wearing a seat belt while the 16-year-old driver was.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in accident reports.