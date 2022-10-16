Wind a contributing factor in fire that burned 12 acres of a cornfield

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

About 12 acres of a cornfield burned in a fire near Grundy County Route Y on October 14th. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports two of the acres of corn that burned on property owned by Dennis Morris had not been shelled, and around 10 acres had been.

Roberts says winds got power lines together, and they arched. Fire was sent to the ground, and it blew across Route Y onto the field. Corn was being shelled at the time, and 911 was called.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District had two brush trucks and a pumper on the scene. Grundy County Ambulance was there as a precaution, as Roberts notes no one was injured. The Grundy Electric Cooperative was also on the scene.

No structures were damaged by the fire.

The fire department was on the scene for approximately two hours.