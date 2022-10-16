Audio: Dedication ceremony held for Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission hosted a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan on October 13th. The ceremony was within sight of the future dam construction.

The project is the result of four decades of work by area leaders to bring a sustainable supply of drinking water and recreation to the area. On the Senate Appropriations Committee, Blunt secured resources for the project in every government funding bill since 2016, for a total of nearly $80 million.

The senator attended the ceremony and he said he was honored by the naming.

The Roy Blunt Reservoir service area includes Linn, Mercer, Putnam, Grundy, Sullivan, Livingston, Adair, Macon, Chariton, and Schuyler counties.