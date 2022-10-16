One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced.

Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.

Twenty-three-year-old Avery Nicole Young has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A jury trial is scheduled for January 31st through February 3rd. A pretrial conference for Young is set for December 1st.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples previously reported officers responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street to assist the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with an unresponsive two-year-old. That was after a 911 call. The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.