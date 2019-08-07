Winners announced from the Lucerne Stock Show

Results have been released from events at the Lucerne Stock Show.

In the Rabbit Show, Evan Tharp had the Best of Show with Senior Showmanship going to Raylene Ray and Junior Showmanship to Adeline Dickerson.

At the Beef Show, the Grand Champion Bucket Calf belonged to Katie Halley, and the Reserve Champion Bucket Calf belonged to Maddy VanGenderen. Katie Halley had the Grand Champion Home Raised Bucket Calf. Colton Webb had the Grand Champion Market Animal, and Dylan Hamilton had the Reserve Champion Market Animal. Dylan Hamilton had the Grand Champion Home Raised Market Animal. Lea Simmons had the Reserve Champion Home Raised Market Animal.

The Grand Champion Heifer belonged to Chase Simmons, and the Reserve Champion Heifer belonged to Kamron Stephenson. The Grand Champion Raised Heifer belonged to Dylan Hamilton, and the Reserve Champion Home Raised Heifer belonged to Holly Hydorn.

Champion Junior Showman went to Lea Simmons, and Reserve Champion Junior Showman went to Donald Lewis. Champion Senior Showman went to Dylan Hamilton, and Reserve Champion Senior Showman went to Colton Webb.

There was record attendance with 27 head in the Dairy Cattle Show.

The Supreme Champion belonged to Shaelyn Scoon, and the Reserve Champion belonged to Tyson Droste. Hillary Shahan received Senior Showmanship, and David Melzer received Junior Showmanship.

In the Dairy Goat Show, Calvin Ruiz had the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Doe. Lexi Valentine had the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Wether. Senior Showmanship went to Taylor Morriss and Junior Showmanship went to Lexi Valentine.

In the Meat Goat Show, Brenna Whitlow had the Grand Champion Home Raised Wether, and Zane Rowland had the Reserve Champion Home Raised Wether. The Grand Champion Wether belonged to Brenna Whitlow, and the Reserve Champion Wether belonged to Cab Klingner. Brenna Whitlow also had the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Doe. She received Senior Showmanship and Matthew Blanchard received Junior Showmanship.