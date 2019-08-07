Audio: Chalk artist Randy Davis to make appearance at Grundy Center United Methodist Church

A chalk artist who uses illustrations to share Bible teachings will visit the Trenton area this month.

Randy Davis of Ottumwa, Iowa, and his Drawing Closer Ministries will be at the Grundy Center United Methodist Church the evening of August 17th at 6 o’clock and the morning of August 18th at 9:30 and 10:30.

Davis says his presentations include photos and diagrams shown on a big screen.

Davis uses several different pictures and themes for his presentations, which usually last about an hour. His presentations are geared toward adults, but he says anyone can attend and watch.

He started using chalk art in the mid-1980s when he taught a Sunday School class.

Davis has traveled to about 25 states with his visual Bible teaching.

A free-will love offering will be taken at the Grundy Center United Methodist Church of Trenton at his presentations August 17th and 18th. More information on Randy Davis and the Drawing Closer Ministries can be found on Davis’s website.