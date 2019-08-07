Highway 65 south of Carrollton and roadway to Waverly now open to traffic

The water has finally retreated from U.S. Route 65 south of Carrollton and the roadway to Waverly has reopened. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have worked to clear debris and prepared the roadway for reopening as floodwaters receded. With water fully off the road, crews were able to clean off the last bits of debris, broom the surface, and reopen the roadway today to all traffic.

Crews closed the roadway due to high water over the road in May 2019 and monitored water levels over the ensuing weeks. Despite the high water on the roadway for an extended period, the road’s surface only required minor repairs and debris removal.

One final route remains closed in Carroll County due to the effects of this spring’s flooding, though no water is over the roadway. The Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge on Route C sustained significant damage that will need repair before the roadway can reopen.

A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Route 65 continues on the southern edge of Carrollton over Wakenda Creek with daily lane closures and a 15-foot width restriction. Crews from Lehman Construction LLC were able to begin the project in mid-June and expect to wrap up their work by the end of September.