Ketcham Community Center floor resurfacing begins August 9th

The Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton, Missouri will be resurfacing the gym floor August 9 through the 17th for the yearly varnish treatment.

The Ketcham Community Center will close at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9th and will be closed through Sunday, August 11th. The Ketcham Center will reopen for regular hours on Monday, August 12th for regular business hours for track, cardio, and strength machines. The gym will continue to be inaccessible through August 17.

For questions regarding the Ketcham Community Center please call 660-359-3948 x1450.