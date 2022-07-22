Video: January 6 committee hearing features Hawley running away from pro-Trump rioters

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thursday’s January 6 committee hearing featured Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s actions the day a pro-Trump mob attacked the nation’s Capitol.

The committee showed a picture of Hawley raising his fist in solidarity with a crowd of Trump supporters outside the Capitol. In Thursday’s hearing, a newly-released video showed Hawley running away from the Senate chamber after rioters breached the building. The footage then showed the Republican running through a hallway in the Capitol and downstairs.

Some people in the hearing room broke out in laughter. A Capitol police officer said Hawley raising his fist bothered her greatly because she said he riled up the crowd while he was protected in a safe place. Hawley was the first senator to say he would object to the certification of the presidential election.

(Video and photo courtesy C-SPAN)