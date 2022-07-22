Audio: Missouri manufacturers applaud expansion of Grainbelt Express electrical line

State News July 22, 2022 KTTN News
Screenshot of Grain Belt Express website
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The massive Grainbelt Electrical Transmission project is proceeding across northern Missouri and has announced it will double the amount of electricity that it will offer the state.

Ray McCarty of Missouri’s manufacturing trade group – called Associated Industries of Missouri- applauds this decision:

 

 

McCarty says the Grainbelt transmission line has new technology that allows power to go both ways in the case of an outage.

 

 

The legislature reached a compromise with Invenergy – to proceed in placing powerlines across the top half of the state, with the option of using Eminent Domain across private property. Future private projects will have more restrictions according to a new law.

Post Views: 9
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.